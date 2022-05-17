Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.96

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 3624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $14,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 200,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

