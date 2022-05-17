Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,910.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $233,345.68 and $5,910.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

