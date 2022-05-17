Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($123.96) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($123.96) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

