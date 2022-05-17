KIWIGO Price Hits $0.0269 (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded 31% lower against the dollar. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $29,636.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00508625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,174.77 or 1.74094652 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000237 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

