KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,061,000. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after buying an additional 111,647 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 60.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

