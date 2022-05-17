Klaytn Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.76 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $67.76 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00507526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,144.21 or 1.77724729 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,828,915,226 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

