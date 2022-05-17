Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $934,718.00

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and $934,718.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00071692 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,737,608 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

