Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.

KTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

