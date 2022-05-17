Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $642.03 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.85 EPS.
KTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.00.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
