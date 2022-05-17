Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the period.

KEP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.