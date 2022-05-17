Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.08 million.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

