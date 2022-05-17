La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 53,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

