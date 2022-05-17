La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%.
Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 53,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.94.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
