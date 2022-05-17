Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laird Superfood currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Laird Superfood ( NYSEMKT:LSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 84.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

