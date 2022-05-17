Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter.

LCAHW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,767. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

