Largo (NYSE:LGO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Largo has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $577.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Largo had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Largo will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

