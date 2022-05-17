Largo (NYSE:LGO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.
Shares of LGO stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Largo has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $577.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Largo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.
About Largo (Get Rating)
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
