Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avient by 31.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 103,708 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

