Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $646.42 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $621.34 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $748.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

