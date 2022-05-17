Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,910 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

