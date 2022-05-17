Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $985,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,206,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,324,000 after purchasing an additional 913,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.08 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

