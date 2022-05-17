Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,919 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

LEN traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. 37,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,013. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

