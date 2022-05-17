LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $138.67 Average PT from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 213,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,407. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

