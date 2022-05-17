LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $138.67 Average PT from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 213,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,407. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
