LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $81,280.38 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010181 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006918 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 681% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

