Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 246.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 984,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Li Auto makes up 1.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $31,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $40,980,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $7,449,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,617. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,387.00 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.
About Li Auto (Get Rating)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.