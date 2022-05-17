Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

