Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.04-$6.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.33. 12,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,068. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

