Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Gap Up to $48.24

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $51.98. Light & Wonder shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 7,565 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.78.
Light & Wonder Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNW)
Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
