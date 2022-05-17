Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.56.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$25.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.17. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.58 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -12.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

