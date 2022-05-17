Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LMB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 19,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,843. The company has a market cap of $66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

