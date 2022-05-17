Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.34.

LLNW opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

