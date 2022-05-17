Linker Coin (LNC) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Linker Coin (LNC) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $2,203.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.16 or 1.00023638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00105147 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

