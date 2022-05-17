Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.