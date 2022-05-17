Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $525.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $135.43 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

