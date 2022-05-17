Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,046.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,304.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.