Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

