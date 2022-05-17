Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

