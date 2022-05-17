Liquity USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $720.69 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

