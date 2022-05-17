Litentry (LIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.60 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges. Litentry has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Litentry

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,415,598 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

