Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.18. 7,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.