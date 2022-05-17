LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOGC shares. William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

