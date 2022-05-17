LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 466,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.