LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 305 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 287.88 ($3.55).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.04) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.75. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 224.60 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

