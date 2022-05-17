Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.12 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $69.21 million and $7.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

