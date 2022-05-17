Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00515710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,230.23 or 1.74174375 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

