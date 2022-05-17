Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,989,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.68. 223,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,567. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

