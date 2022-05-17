Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 37.3% in April

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 736,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,139. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.