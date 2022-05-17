Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $41,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 523,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,025,000 after purchasing an additional 82,157 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $304.15 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.67 and a 200-day moving average of $366.80.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

