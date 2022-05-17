Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $487.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.88.

LULU opened at $304.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.80. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

