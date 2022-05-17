Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.49. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 9,060,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,571,214. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

