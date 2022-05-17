Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. 377,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,371,050. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

