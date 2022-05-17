LunchMoney Achieves Market Cap of $209,511.98 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $209,511.98 and $4.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,551,046 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

