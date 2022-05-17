LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($708.33) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($791.67) to €820.00 ($854.17) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($840.63) to €826.00 ($860.42) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.71.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.28. The stock had a trading volume of 162,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,855. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

